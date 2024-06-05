Wednesday afternoon news briefs: Pedestrian struck, crashes, trailer fire

CAPE COD – A pedestrian was struck by a car in West Barnstable around 12:30 PM Wednesday. It happened in the parking lot of the Burger King on Route 132 in West Barnstable. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to life-threatening.

Eastham Firefighters responded to a trailer fire at the transfer station on Old Orchard Road early Wednesday afternoon. After extinguishing the flames, fire crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 6 at Brittany’s Way. No serious injuries were reported.

A pickup truck struck a tree in Falmouth around 3 PM. The crash happened on North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) north of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.