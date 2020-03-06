Weekend snowstorm to impact Cape Cod

HYANNIS – An early-spring snowstorm is expected to impact Cape Cod and the Islands late Friday and early Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, high wind warning and coastal flood advisory through late Saturday morning.

Forecasters said rain that will fall Friday night will turn to snow overnight and continue into the morning. Total accumulation in the Mid-Cape area is expected to range from 1-to-3 inches, with slightly higher totals possible on the Outer Cape and Nantucket.

Winds could gust to 55 mph on Cape Cod with higher gusts on the islands.

The storm is expected to clear out by Sunday with highs in the mid-40s.

With the threat of snow, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Yarmouth has been postponed until Sunday.