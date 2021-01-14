Weekly COVID-19 update 1/14/21



CAPE COD – The state death toll from COVID-19 is at 13,156. There were 1,108 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week. There were 25 new deaths in Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 294.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 86.9%. ICU capacity in SE Mass is at 69.2%

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Sandwich, and Yarmouth are red (high risk)

Falmouth is yellow (medium risk)

Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown held steady at 6 cases. Barnstable has not updated since last week. Falmouth reports 97 cases between December 25th and January 8th.