Weekly COVID-19 update 1/28/21: Officials clarify Cape vaccination status

CAPE COD – Barnstable County officials have issued the following statement: Barnstable County Government seeks to clarify that although residents seventy-five years and older will be the next group eligible (Phase 2) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination beginning Monday, February 1, most will not find an available appointment immediately on Cape Cod. The reasons for the delay in the timeline are twofold: we are still in the process of vaccinating the initial eligible groups in Phase 1, and we do not yet have an adequate supply of the vaccine.
As vaccine supply becomes steadier and we embark on vaccinating those most vulnerable to this virus in Phase 2, please also remember to continue taking precautions to inhibit community spread. Visit www.barnstablecountyhealth.org for regular updates.
The Massachusetts death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 14,056. There were 711 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County for the past week for a total count of 8.645. There were 17 new deaths in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 335.
Hospitalization capacity in Southeast Massachusetts is at 87.2%. ICU capacity is at 76.0%.
Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDPH report.
The latest state map shows:
Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Sandwich, Yarmouth are red (high risk)
Bourne, and Eastham are yellow (medium risk)
Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet are grey (nil).
Local updates: Provincetown reports 9 active cases up from 3 last week. Barnstable reports 99 new cases between December 23rd, 2020 and January 22nd, 2021. Falmouth reports 348 new cases between December 25th, 2020 and January 25th, 2021.