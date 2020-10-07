Weekly COVID-19 update 10/07/20



CAPE COD – The latest Mass DPH report shows 9,342 people have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. In Barnstable County, there have been 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. One person on Cape Cod died from COVID-19 this past week bringing the toll to 175.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 4 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.



The latest state map showed Bourne, Sandwich, Barnstable and Harwich in the yellow (medium risk). Falmouth and Yarmouth were in the green (low risk). All other towns are grey (nil). Nantucket Island is red (high risk).

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 10 new cases between September 16th and 28th. Falmouth reports 9 new cases between September 23rd and October 2nd.