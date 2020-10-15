Weekly COVID-19 update 10/14/20



CAPE COD – The latest report from the Mass DPH shows 9,429 people have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. There were 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week. Three people died from COVID-19 on Cape Cod in the past week bringing the total to 178.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.



The latest state map showed Bourne, Barnstable and Harwich in the yellow (medium risk) category, Falmouth, Sandwich, Dennis and Brewster were in the green (low risk) category. All other Cape town were gray (nil). Nantucket island remains in the red (high risk) category.

Local reports: Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reported 20 new cases between September 28th and October 9th. Falmouth reported 12 new cases between October 2nd and October 13th.