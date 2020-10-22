Weekly COVID-19 update 10/22/20



Editor’s note: The state has moved the release of the in depth report to Thursdays, hence CWN’s weekly report will now be presented on Thursdays.

CAPE COD – The state death toll from COVID-19 is 9,589 people. There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past 8 days. 4 people have died from COVID-19 on Cape Cod in the same period bringing the death toll to 182.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – none.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.

This weeks state map shows Barnstable, Bourne, Dennis, Falmouth, Mashpee, and Sandwich in the green (low risk). All other Cape towns are grey (nil). Nantucket Island is in the yellow (medium risk).

Local updates: Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 20 new cases between September 28th and October 9th. Falmouth reports 4 new cases between October 13th and October 22nd.