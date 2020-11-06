Weekly COVID-19 update 11/05/20



CAPE COD – The state death toll from COVID-19 rose to 9.859. There were 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week. Three deaths were reported on Cape Cod in the past week bringing the total to 186.

The state did not provide a breakdown of each hospital’s number of cases. Instead they are reporting in the Southeastern Massachusetts region that hospitals are at 72% capacity. Intensive Care in the Southeastern Massachusetts region is at 50%.

Editor’s note: The state has delayed the town by town breakdown that creates the map that normally appears in this section. The state says the map will be available on Friday. CWN will update this article when the update is available.

Local updates: Provincetown reports they are down to 2 active cases of COVID-19 (2 others recovered). Barnstable reports 64 new cases between October 9th and October 30th. Falmouth reports 15 new cases between October 15th and October 30th.