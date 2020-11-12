Weekly COVID-19 update 11/12/20: State death toll tops 10,000



CAPE COD – The COVID-19 death toll in the Commonwealth of Massachusestts has topped 10,000. As of today, 10,015 people have died from the virus in the state. There were 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week. There were no new deaths on Cape Cod where the toll is 186.

Hospitals in Southeast Massachusetts are at 72% of capacity, while ICU usage is at 50%.

The latest state map shows Barsntable and Bourne in the Yellow (medium risk) category. Falmouth, Sandwich and Yarmouth are in the green (low risk) category. All other towns are grey (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown reports 0 active cases (all previous recovered). Barnstable reports 88 new cases between October 29th and November 12th. Falmouth reports 13 new cases between October 30th and November 5th.