Weekly COVID-19 update 11/27/20: Barnstable moves up to high risk



Editor’s note: The state delayed the weekly reports because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

CAPE COD – The Death toll from COVID-19 in Massachusetts is 10,400 people. There were 444 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 8 days in Barnstable County. One person died from COVID-19 on Cape Cod bringing the death toll to 191.

Hospital capacity in Southeast Mass is at 63%. ICU capacity is at 50%.

This weeks state map shows

Barnstable is red (high risk)

Bourne, Mashpee, and Yarmouth are yellow (medium risk)

Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, and Sandwich are green (low risk)

All other townss are grey (nil)

In case you missed it, on Monday, the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force expressed concern about high positive test rates on Cape Cod. Click here to read the entire article.

Local updates: Provincetown reports 0 active cases. On November 25th, Barnstable reported 285 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Falmouth reports 45 new cases between October 30th and November 19th.