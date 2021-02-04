Weekly COVID-19 update 2/04/21



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 at 14,489. There were 516 new COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County this week compared to 711 last week and a total of 9,161 cases since the pandemic began. There were 17 new deaths in Barnstable County this week bring the death toll on Cape Cod to 352.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 83.4%. ICU capacity is at 77.8%.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDPH report.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, Orleans, Sandwich are red (high risk)

Bourne, Eastham, Falmouth, Mashpee, Yarmouth are yellow (medium risk)

Truro is green (low risk)

Provincetown, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 2 active cases down from 9 last week. Barnstable reported on February 1st there were 344 new cases in the preceding 14 days. Falmouth reports 383 new cases between December 25th, 2020 and January 29th, 2021.