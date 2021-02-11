Weekly COVID-19 update 2/11/21: State death toll nears 15,000



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts death toll from COVID-19 is at 14,964. There were 449 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County down slightly from 516 last week. 9,610 cases have been reported on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. There were 22 new deaths in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 374.

Hospitalization capacity in Southeastern Massachusetts is at 83.1%. ICU capacity is at 75.6%.

The latest state map shows

Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Orleans, Sandwich are red (high risk)

Bourne, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Yarmouth are Yellow (medium risk).

Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (medium)

Local updates: Provincetown is holding steady at 2 active cases. Barnstable reported 344 new cases in the 14 days preceding February 1st. Falmouth reports 430 cases between December 25th, 2020 and February 5th, 2021.