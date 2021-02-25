Weekly COVID-19 update 2/25/21: 500,000 deaths in U.S., No cape town in red category this week



CAPE COD – We have to open this weeks report with a pause…to mark the sobering news earlier this week that the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States of America surpassed a half million people…

The Massachusetts death toll from COVID-19 rose to 15,657. There were 258 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total since the pandemic began to 10,106. There were 12 new deaths in Barnstable Counry in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 404.

Hospitalization capacity is at 85.3% ICU capacity is at 66.7%.

The lastest state map shows no towns are in the red category:

Barnstable, Bourne, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Sandwich and Yarmouth are yellow (medium risk)

Brewster and Chatham are green (low risk)

Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet and Eastham are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports no active cases down from 5 last week. Barnstable reported 199 new cases in the 14 days preceding February 19th. Falmouth reported 478 new cases between December 25th, 2020 and February 19th, 2021.