Weekly COVID-19 update 3/04/21

CAPE COD – The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 rose to 15.967. There were 253 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County bringing the total since the pandemic began to 10.359. There were 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 414.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 82.4%. ICU capacity in Southeast Massachusetts is at 60%.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDPH report.



The latest state report shows

Barnstable, Bourne, Dennis, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich, Yarmouth are yellow (medium risk)

Brewster, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans are green (low risk)

Chatham, Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 3 active cases up from 0 last week. Barnstable reports 136 new cases in the 14 days preceding February 26th. Falmouth reports 513 new cases between December 25th, 2020 and February 26th, 2021.