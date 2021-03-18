Weekly COVID-19 update 3/18/21: Barnstable and Yarmouth move back into red category



CAPE COD – The COVID-19 death toll in Massachusetts has risen to 16,426. There were 450 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 296 last week. There have been 11,105 cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since the pandemic began. There were 9 new deaths from COVID-19 in Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 433.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 82.6%. ICU capacity is at 67.2%.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDPH report.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Yarmouth are red (high risk)

Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Sandwich are yellow (medium risk)

Eastham, Orleans are green (low risk)

Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 2 active cases down from 8 last week. Barnstable reports 180 new cases in the 14 days preceding March 12th. Falmouth reports 21 new cases between March 5th, and March 12th.