Weekly COVID-19 update 3/25/21: New vaccine clinics announced, multiple towns back in red category



CAPE COD – News: Three upcoming vaccine clinics at Cape Cod Community College and Barnstable County Fairgrounds will open for registration on Friday, March 26 at 10:00 AM. The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment announced today that on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM, the following vaccine clinics will be posted and will be searchable and OPEN FOR APPOINTMENTS at:

www.maimmunizations.org

COVID 19 Vaccine Clinics at Cape Cod Community College

Dates: Tuesday, March 30, Wednesday, March 31

Address: Cape Cod Community College, 2240 Iyannough Rd, West Barnstable, MA 02668

Number of doses available at each clinic: 1200 (total 2,400)

Time: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Type of Vaccine: Pfizer

Indoor clinic: Clinics at CCCC take place indoors in the gymnasium. These clinics are wheelchair accessible, with staff available to assist if necessary.

Directions: See Google Maps

Go to the main entrance at Cape Cod Community College, and you will be given further instructions. See a campus map at https://www.capecod.edu/…/cont…/documents/campus-map.pdf

COVID 19 Vaccine Clinic at Barnstable County Fairgrounds

Dates: Thursday, April 1

Address: 319 Currier Road, East Falmouth, MA 02536

Number of doses: 870

Time: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Type of Vaccine: Pfizer

Drive-thru clinic: Clinics at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds are drive-thru clinics.

Directions: See Google Maps

Enter the Fairgrounds off Currier Rd. and you will be given further instructions.

These clinics are available for those who meet the following criteria: All those eligible in Phase 1 and people who are 60 or older, people with 2 or more certain medical conditions, people who live or work in low income and affordable senior housing, K-12 educators, K-12 school staff, and child care workers, and certain workers.

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment.

Individuals arriving at vaccination sites must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.

Important Registration Tips:

Please try these direct links below, which may help to bypass the waiting room in the registration system.

Cape Cod Community College Clinics: https://clinics.maimmunizations.org/clinic/search?location&search_radius=All&q%5bvenue_search_name_or_venue_name_i_cont%5d=cape%20cod%20community%20college&q%5bclinic_date_gteq%5d=&q%5bvaccinations_name_i_cont%5d=&commit=Search&fbclid=IwAR29L1lx8fEmA0j3Sv5tkMVkNwIQ6Lk_iQ5f4pYcFAV_8MqmcMMz1bwG5r8#search_results#search_results

Barnstable County Fairground Clinic:

https://clinics.maimmunizations.org/clinic/search?location=02536&search_radius=All&q%5Bvenue_search_name_or_venue_name_i_cont%5D=&clinic_date_eq%5Byear%5D=&clinic_date_eq%5Bmonth%5D=&clinic_date_eq%5Bday%5D=&q%5Bvaccinations_name_i_cont%5D=&commit=Search#search_results#search_results

If these links do not work, you will need to go to www.maimmunizations.org , and expect to enter the system’s “waiting room” automatically. While waiting, you will likely see the estimated wait times fluctuate between long and short periods; disregard these reported estimated wait times and persist as long as you are able.

It is important that you do not refresh the page.

When going to www.maimmunizations.org, scroll down until you see this clinic listed. We advise that you do not type in the date or any other parameters, such as “senior” or “adult” in the search.

These clinics are organized by Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and are separate from clinics offered by Cape Cod Healthcare. Barnstable County is a member of the Cape Cod COVID-19 Vaccine Consortium, comprised of Cape Cod Healthcare, Barnstable County, Cape Cod Delegation, the towns and community health centers of Cape Cod, with support from Cape Cod Community College, which has established a large-scale vaccination site at the Cape Cod Community College gymnasium. Two entities, Cape Cod Healthcare and Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, are operating vaccination clinics at Cape Cod Community College independently of one another as of March 1.

Feature story: Dennis Firefighters administer vaccines-Over the past weekend members of the Dennis fire department in collaboration with Outer Cape Health Care, Dennis Health Department, and the Dennis Housing Authority delivered Johnson & Johnson vaccines to 65 residents. Under the supervision of the department’s EMS Supervisor John Adelizzi, paramedics and EMT’s administered and recorded results while keeping a careful eye on all the occupants that received the dose for any side effects. The fire department members traveled to three different housing complexes in Dennis to administer the vaccine. Cape Cod is very fortunate. There are paramedics and EMT’s in every town and fire station capable of delivering such a service in time of need.

Latest state data: The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 16,671. There were 626 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County compared to 450 the previous week. There have been 11,731 cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since the pandemic began. There were 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 443.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 82%. ICU capacity is at 70.8%.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDPH report.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Brewster, Dennis, Harwich, Mashpee, Sandwich, Yarmouth are red (high risk)

Bourne, Falmouth are yellow (medium risk)

Chatham, Orleans are green (low risk)

Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 8 active cases up from 2 last week. Barnstable reports 180 new cases for the 14 days preceding March 12th. Falmouth reported a total of 1,254 cases as of March 19th since the pandemic began