Weekly COVID-19 update 4/15/21



CAPE COD – Latest state data: The state death toll from COVID-19 is at 17,087. There were 361 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 459 last week. 13,218 cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. There were 4 new deaths in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 460.

Hospitalization capacity in Southeast Massachusetts is at 87.5%. ICU capacity is at 68.4%.

Click here to read the latest MassDPH report.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Brewster, Dennis, Harwich, Mashpee, and Yarmouth are red (high risk)

Bourne, Chatham, Falmouth, and Sandwich are yellow (medium risk)

Eastham is green (low risk)

Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet and Orleans are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 10 active cases up from 7 last week. Barnstable has not updated since reporting 492 new cases in the 14 days preceding April 5th. Falmouth reports 54 cases in the week ending April 8th.