Weekly COVID-19 update 4/29/21: Only Yarmouth still in red category



CAPE COD – Latest state data: The state death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 17,243 people. There were 163 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 263 last week. There have been 13,644 cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. Two new deaths were reported in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 467.

Hospitalization capacity in southeastern Massachusetts is at 83%. ICU capacity is at 67.7%.



The latest state map shows:

Yarmouth is red (high risk)

Barnstable, Brewster, Bourne, Dennis, Eastham, Falmouth, Mashpee, and Sandwich are yellow (medium risk)

Wellfleet is green (low risk)

Chatham, Orleans, Provincetown and Truro are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown continues to hold steady at 10 active cases. Barnstable reports 145 new cases in the 14 days preceding April 23rd, down from 241 in the previous report. Falmouth reports 28 new cases in the week ending April 22nd compared to 37 cases the week before