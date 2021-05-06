Weekly COVID-19 update 5/06/21: No Cape towns in red category



CAPE COD – Latest state data: The state death toll from COVID-19 rose to 17,311. There were 148 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 163 the previous week. There have been 13,792 cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. There was 1 new death from COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 468.

Hospitalization in Southeastern Massachusetts is at 86.3%. ICU is at 64.4%.



The latest state map shows: Barnstable, Bourne, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, and Yarmouth are in the yellow category (medium risk)

Brewster, Dennis and Sandwich are in the Green (low risk)

Chatham, Eastham, Orleans Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 5 active cases down from 10 last week. Barnstable reports 96 new cases in the 14 days preceding April 30th, down from 145 the week before. Falmouth reports 45 new cases in the 14 days preceding April 29th.