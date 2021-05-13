Weekly COVID-19 update 5/13/21



CAPE COD – Latest state data: The Massachuestts death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 17,366 people. There were 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 148 cases the previous week. A total of 13,904 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Barnstable County since the pandemic began. There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 470.

Hospitalization in Southeastern Massachusetts is at 83.7%. ICU capacity is at 63.6%.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Bourne, Mashpee and Yarmouth are in the yellow (medium) category.

Brewster, Harwich, Dennis, Falmouth and Sandwich are in the green (low) category.

Chatham, Eastham, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet are in the grey (nil) category.

Local updates: Provincetown reports no active cases this week. Barnstable did not update in the past week. Falmouth reports 14 new cases in the week preceding May 6th.