Weekly COVID-19 update 8/19/20



Editor’s note: Because of changes in the daily state report, data used in CWN’s daily reports was either moved to the weekly report or not issued anymore. CWN will post weekly updates from here in. Of course bulletins will be posted at once. Some data may no longer be available, something CWN and other media outlets have bemoaned and are urging the state to restore.

CAPE COD – As of 8/19, the statewide death toll from COVID-19 was 8,645. The new color coded map of daily incident rate showed Barnstable and Falmouth in the green category with less than 4 cases per 100,000. All other towns are in white or nil. The state reports 5 new deaths in Barnstable County within the past two weeks. It should be noted the last daily report on August 12th indicated 158 deaths in Barnstable County.

As of 8/19 no hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported at Cape Cod or Falmouth hospitals.

The full Mass DPH weekly report can be read here.

Local updates: Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 1 new case between August 11th and 18th. In addition Barnstable reported 16 new cases in the prior week. Falmouth reports 6 new cases between August 6th and 12. Falmouth further reports 13 new cases for the prior 14 days.