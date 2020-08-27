Weekly COVID-19 update 8/26/20



CAPE COD – The latest report from Mass DPH shows 8,755 deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. There have been 1,594 reported cases of COVID-19 overall on Cape Cod. Twenty six new cases were reported in the past two weeks. The latest death toll in Barnstable County is now 165. One person is hospitalized at Cape Cod Hospital (not in intensive care). No one is hospitalized at Falmouth Hospital.



Local updates: Provincetown reports 1 active case of COVID-19. Barnstable reports 2 new cases between August 14th and 20th. Falmouth reports two cases between August 12th and 21st.

