Weekly COVID-19 update 9/16/20



CAPE COD – The statewide death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 9,000 this week. Two new deaths were reported from COVID-19 in Barnstable County bringing the state total t0 171. There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod in the past week.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – None

Falmouth Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.



The latest state map above shows Falmouth, Barnstable and Yarmouth in the green low category. All other towns are white (nil) category

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth Mass DPH report here.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 13 new cases between September 9th and 16th. Falmouth reports 6 new cases between September 11th and 14th.