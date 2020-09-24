Weekly COVID-19 update 9/23/20: U.S. death toll tops 200,000



CAPE COD – On Tuesday, the United States death toll from COVID-19 topped 200,000. In Masschusetts, the death toll is 9,135. In Barnstable County, there were 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. Three deaths on Cape Cod brought the death toll to 174.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 4 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.

The latest state map shows Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Barnstable as green (low risk). All other Cape towns are gray (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 13 new cases between September 9th and 16th. Falmouth reports 7 new cases between September 16th and 23rd.