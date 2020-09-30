Weekly COVID-19 update 9/30/20: Global death toll surpasses 1 million



CAPE COD – On Monday, information compiled by John Hopkins indicated that the world wide death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 1 million people. The current death toll in Massachusetts is 9,242. In Barnstable County, there were 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. No new deaths were reported on Cape Cod where the death toll is 174.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 7 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.



The latest state map shows Harwich in the Yellow (medium risk). Bourne, Falmouth, Sandwich, Mashpee, Barnstable and Yarmouth are in the green (low risk). All others are gray (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown 0 active cases. Barnstable 10 new cases between September 16th and 28th. Falmouth 7 cases between September 16th and 23rd.