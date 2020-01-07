Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/07/20 (Now including Barnstable PD)

ditor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week:
WELLFLEET – Welflleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 30th at 2:17 a.m.
Brandon A. Gracia, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 30th at 4:45 p.m.
Michael A. Stande, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 31st at 9:10 a.m.
Sharyn J. Leslie, 47, was charged with
Warrant arrest (B&E/Vandalism)
Warrant arrest (B&E for misdemeanor)
On January 1st at 10:16 p.m.
Vaughn Robert Courtney, 21, of South Dennis was charged with
Warrant arrest (from Dennis PD for malicious destruction under $1,200)
On January 3rd at 2:26 a.m.
Michael James Daley, 28, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Fail to stop or yield
On January 3rd at 3:31 a.m.
Ashley N. Gonsalves, 31, of North Falmouth was charge with
Fugitive from justice
On January 3rd at 3:12 p.m.
Kathleen Ann Morin, 63, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
On January 4th at 1:02 a.m.
Alizea C. Chiquito, 22, of Yarmouth Port was charged iwth
Disorderly conduct
Assault and battery on a police officer
On January 4th at 6:42 p.m.
Manuel C. Rivera, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery
Assault and battery on police officer
Resisting arrest
Disorderly conduct
Open container of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public (town by-law)
On January 5th at 10:03 a.m.
Sarah Anne Smith, 34, of Yarmouth Port was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On January 5th at 7:26 p.m.
Luciani A. Barbosa, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor
Vandalizing property
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 31st at 1:04 a.m.
Tyson James Burden, 30, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 31st at 11:22 a.m.
Ronald J. Renaud, 42, of East Falmouth was charged with
Trafficking fentanyl
Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Possession of a Class B substance (subsequent offense)
Warrant arrest
On December 31st at 6:37 p.m.
Timothy W. Silvia, 52, of East Falmouth was charged with
Receiving stolen property
On January 1st at 1:57 a.m.
Joseph A. Sullivan Jr., 80, of Charlestown was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
On Jnauary 2nd at 6:29 a.m.
Anne Marie McElroy, 57, of Sagamore Beach was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 3rd at 2:02 p.m.
Julio Barrows Jr., 81, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
On January 4th at 8:29 p.m.
Lisa A. Tamang, 47, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 5th at 2:05 a.m.
Bradford Ginn Smith, 58, of North Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the infuence of liquor (3rd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Falmouth Police