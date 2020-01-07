Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/07/20 (Now including Barnstable PD)

ditor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week:

WELLFLEET – Welflleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 30th at 2:17 a.m.

Brandon A. Gracia, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 30th at 4:45 p.m.

Michael A. Stande, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 31st at 9:10 a.m.

Sharyn J. Leslie, 47, was charged with

Warrant arrest (B&E/Vandalism)

Warrant arrest (B&E for misdemeanor)

On January 1st at 10:16 p.m.

Vaughn Robert Courtney, 21, of South Dennis was charged with

Warrant arrest (from Dennis PD for malicious destruction under $1,200)

On January 3rd at 2:26 a.m.

Michael James Daley, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Fail to stop or yield

On January 3rd at 3:31 a.m.

Ashley N. Gonsalves, 31, of North Falmouth was charge with

Fugitive from justice

On January 3rd at 3:12 p.m.

Kathleen Ann Morin, 63, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

On January 4th at 1:02 a.m.

Alizea C. Chiquito, 22, of Yarmouth Port was charged iwth

Disorderly conduct

Assault and battery on a police officer

On January 4th at 6:42 p.m.

Manuel C. Rivera, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery

Assault and battery on police officer

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Open container of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public (town by-law)

On January 5th at 10:03 a.m.

Sarah Anne Smith, 34, of Yarmouth Port was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On January 5th at 7:26 p.m.

Luciani A. Barbosa, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor

Vandalizing property

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 31st at 1:04 a.m.

Tyson James Burden, 30, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 31st at 11:22 a.m.

Ronald J. Renaud, 42, of East Falmouth was charged with

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a Class B substance (subsequent offense)

Warrant arrest

On December 31st at 6:37 p.m.

Timothy W. Silvia, 52, of East Falmouth was charged with

Receiving stolen property

On January 1st at 1:57 a.m.

Joseph A. Sullivan Jr., 80, of Charlestown was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

On Jnauary 2nd at 6:29 a.m.

Anne Marie McElroy, 57, of Sagamore Beach was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 3rd at 2:02 p.m.

Julio Barrows Jr., 81, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

On January 4th at 8:29 p.m.

Lisa A. Tamang, 47, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 5th at 2:05 a.m.

Bradford Ginn Smith, 58, of North Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the infuence of liquor (3rd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Falmouth Police