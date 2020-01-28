Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/28/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 20th at 1:34 a.m.
Luis Gustavo Villagran, 26, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating without a license
Open container of alcohol
Number plate violation
Unregistered vehicle
On January 20th at 10:29 p.m.
Jacob John Fredericks, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Probation warrant (A&B, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon)
On January 22nd at 9:05 a.m.
Jonathan Trevor Lee, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Fugitive from justice
On January 23rd at 7:44 a.m.
Danillo L. Machado, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Assualt and battery with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery (2 counts)
and
Kevin Toledo Vieria, 25, of Hyannis was charged with
Home invasion
Assault with a dangerous weapon (baseball bat)
and
Nubbia M. Rodrigues, 24, of Hyannis was charged with
Home invasion
Assault with a dangerous weapon (baseball bat)
Unarmed robbery
(see related story here).
On January 23rd at 12:22 p.m.
Ira Lee Ward, 60, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise (3rd offense)
Trespassing
On January 23rd at 5:20 p.m.
Rhonda Faye Mastin, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise
Trespassing
On January 23rd at 6:19 p.m.
Alexander Giovanni Molino, 28, of Harwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On January 24th at 1:57 p.m.
Stephen W. Poirier, 32, was charged with
Disturbing the peace
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 20th at 10:04 p.m.
Michael Gary Burnham, 51, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 23rd at 1:20 a.m.
John A. Renfrew III, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 24th at 2:29 p.m.
Edwin Ingles-Torres, 26, of Astoria, NY was charged with
Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance
Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police