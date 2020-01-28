Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/28/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 20th at 1:34 a.m.

Luis Gustavo Villagran, 26, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating without a license

Open container of alcohol

Number plate violation

Unregistered vehicle

On January 20th at 10:29 p.m.

Jacob John Fredericks, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Probation warrant (A&B, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon)

On January 22nd at 9:05 a.m.

Jonathan Trevor Lee, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Fugitive from justice

On January 23rd at 7:44 a.m.

Danillo L. Machado, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Assualt and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery (2 counts)

and

Kevin Toledo Vieria, 25, of Hyannis was charged with

Home invasion

Assault with a dangerous weapon (baseball bat)

and

Nubbia M. Rodrigues, 24, of Hyannis was charged with

Home invasion

Assault with a dangerous weapon (baseball bat)

Unarmed robbery

On January 23rd at 12:22 p.m.

Ira Lee Ward, 60, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise (3rd offense)

Trespassing

On January 23rd at 5:20 p.m.

Rhonda Faye Mastin, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise

Trespassing

On January 23rd at 6:19 p.m.

Alexander Giovanni Molino, 28, of Harwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On January 24th at 1:57 p.m.

Stephen W. Poirier, 32, was charged with

Disturbing the peace

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 20th at 10:04 p.m.

Michael Gary Burnham, 51, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 23rd at 1:20 a.m.

John A. Renfrew III, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 24th at 2:29 p.m.

Edwin Ingles-Torres, 26, of Astoria, NY was charged with

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police