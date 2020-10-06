Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/06/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 28th at 5:45 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested

Timothy D. LaFleur, 36, of Allston, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On October 1st at 8;27 a.m. Ofc. Ruthann Cowing arrested

David M. Goveny, 37, of Gloucester, MA who was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On October 4th at 12:43 p.m. Sgt. Glen Enos arrested

Tressa Martin, 32, of Provincetown who was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Assault and battery on a police officer

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On October 3rd at 10:50 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Stabbard arrested

Noe Ryan, 25, of Provincetown who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

Speeding

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 29th at 8:26 p.m.

Justin M. Kight, 35, of Pittsfield, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Resisting arrest

On September 30th at 8:26 a.m.

James Lee Pells, 63, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 1st at 5:00 p.m.

Robert J. Perry, 28, of Harwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (drug possession)

On October 2nd at 12:22 a.m.

Raymond Malik Albury, 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Carrying a dangerous weapon (spring assisted knife)

On October 2nd at 5:41 p.m.

Leslie Jean Siscoe, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On October 2nd at 10:01 p.m.

Joshua Baker, 31, of Plymouth, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200)

On October 3rd at 12:06 p.m.

Milton L. Servis II, 58, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest (Possession Class B subsequent offense)

On October 3rd at 7:54 p.m.

Omar Badjie, 23, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

Defacing property

Terroristic threats – to wit arson

Threat to commit a crime (murder)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 28th at 9:01 p.m.

Erick S. Earle, 34, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating without a license

Fail to stop or yield

On October 2nd at 5:09 p.m.

Youlanda Massey, 20, of Falmouth was charged with

Trespassing

Disorderly conduct

Minor in possession of alcohol

Possession of a Class D substance (marijuana) 1 oz. or less

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs through 10/04 at 6 AM)