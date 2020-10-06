Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/06/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 28th at 5:45 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested
Timothy D. LaFleur, 36, of Allston, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On October 1st at 8;27 a.m. Ofc. Ruthann Cowing arrested
David M. Goveny, 37, of Gloucester, MA who was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On October 4th at 12:43 p.m. Sgt. Glen Enos arrested
Tressa Martin, 32, of Provincetown who was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Disturbing the peace
Assault and battery on a police officer
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On October 3rd at 10:50 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Stabbard arrested
Noe Ryan, 25, of Provincetown who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop for police
Speeding
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 29th at 8:26 p.m.
Justin M. Kight, 35, of Pittsfield, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Resisting arrest
On September 30th at 8:26 a.m.
James Lee Pells, 63, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 1st at 5:00 p.m.
Robert J. Perry, 28, of Harwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (drug possession)
On October 2nd at 12:22 a.m.
Raymond Malik Albury, 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
Carrying a dangerous weapon (spring assisted knife)
On October 2nd at 5:41 p.m.
Leslie Jean Siscoe, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On October 2nd at 10:01 p.m.
Joshua Baker, 31, of Plymouth, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200)
On October 3rd at 12:06 p.m.
Milton L. Servis II, 58, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest (Possession Class B subsequent offense)
On October 3rd at 7:54 p.m.
Omar Badjie, 23, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
Defacing property
Terroristic threats – to wit arson
Threat to commit a crime (murder)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 28th at 9:01 p.m.
Erick S. Earle, 34, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating without a license
Fail to stop or yield
On October 2nd at 5:09 p.m.
Youlanda Massey, 20, of Falmouth was charged with
Trespassing
Disorderly conduct
Minor in possession of alcohol
Possession of a Class D substance (marijuana) 1 oz. or less
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs through 10/04 at 6 AM)