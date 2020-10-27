Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/27/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On October 19th at 6:32 p.m. Det. Meredith Lobur arrested

Joseph O. Hitchman, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

On October 22nd at 6:36 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested

Brian O. Spingler, 27, of Provincetown who was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Possession of a Class A substance

Possession of a Class E substance (2 counts)

On October 24th at 3:13 p.m. Sgt. Glenn Enos arrested

Vincent J. Bonaviri, 74, of North Truro who was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On October 25th at 4:55 p.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini,arrested

Joshua A. Scoullar, 26, of North Attleborough, MA was charged with

Breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a misdemeanor

Vandalizing property

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On October 19th at 6:10 p.m.

Ke’Shawn Michael Baker-McDaniel, 19, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating without a license

Operating recklessly to endanger

On October 19th at 11:28 p.m.

Thomas C. Cox, 34, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Fail to stop or yield

On October 20th at 13:11 p.m.

Kristen Marie Kelly, 32, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 21st at 11:08 p.m.

Joseph James Analoro, 34, of Teaticket was charged with

Warrant arrest (larceny over, receiving stolen property)

On October 22nd at 8:12 a.m.

Ryan P. Thibeau, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

and

Kelly L. Donahue, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On October 22nd at 10:32 a.m.

Desiree Maria Littleton, 47, of Harwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On October 23rd at 2:08 p.m.

James Robert Parker, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (possession of Class B)

Warrant arrest (larceny from a person less than $1,200)

On October 23rd at 7:10 p.m.

Brandon Ni Prentiss, 26, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On October 23rd at 10:49 p.m.

James Michael O’Sullivan, 34, of Pembroke, MA was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop for police

Operating after suspension (subsequent offense)

Speeding

On October 24th at 5:03 p.m.

Jonathan T. Schmidt, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 24th at 8:45 a.m.

Gary J. Selvitella, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On October 19th at 2:49 a.m.

Colleen Frances Carreiro, 26, of Bourne was charged with

Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Possession of a Class E substance

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200 (2 counts)

and

Ian S. Machado, 28, of Dexter, ME was charged with

Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

Possession of burglarious instrument

On October 19th at 6:18 p.m.

Timothy J. Salsman, 32, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 24th at 8:54 p.m.

Eric J. Bailey, 42, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended/revoked (subsequent offense)

Unregistered vehicle

On October 25th at 4:27 a.m.

Zachary James Nahigian, 28, of Falmouth was charged with

Assault and battery on a police office

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Vandalizing property (2 counts)

Data furnished by Falmouth Police