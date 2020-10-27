Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/27/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On October 19th at 6:32 p.m. Det. Meredith Lobur arrested
Joseph O. Hitchman, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with
Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
On October 22nd at 6:36 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested
Brian O. Spingler, 27, of Provincetown who was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Possession of a Class A substance
Possession of a Class E substance (2 counts)
On October 24th at 3:13 p.m. Sgt. Glenn Enos arrested
Vincent J. Bonaviri, 74, of North Truro who was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On October 25th at 4:55 p.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini,arrested
Joshua A. Scoullar, 26, of North Attleborough, MA was charged with
Breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a misdemeanor
Vandalizing property
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On October 19th at 6:10 p.m.
Ke’Shawn Michael Baker-McDaniel, 19, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating without a license
Operating recklessly to endanger
On October 19th at 11:28 p.m.
Thomas C. Cox, 34, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Fail to stop or yield
On October 20th at 13:11 p.m.
Kristen Marie Kelly, 32, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 21st at 11:08 p.m.
Joseph James Analoro, 34, of Teaticket was charged with
Warrant arrest (larceny over, receiving stolen property)
On October 22nd at 8:12 a.m.
Ryan P. Thibeau, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
and
Kelly L. Donahue, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On October 22nd at 10:32 a.m.
Desiree Maria Littleton, 47, of Harwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On October 23rd at 2:08 p.m.
James Robert Parker, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (possession of Class B)
Warrant arrest (larceny from a person less than $1,200)
On October 23rd at 7:10 p.m.
Brandon Ni Prentiss, 26, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On October 23rd at 10:49 p.m.
James Michael O’Sullivan, 34, of Pembroke, MA was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop for police
Operating after suspension (subsequent offense)
Speeding
On October 24th at 5:03 p.m.
Jonathan T. Schmidt, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 24th at 8:45 a.m.
Gary J. Selvitella, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On October 19th at 2:49 a.m.
Colleen Frances Carreiro, 26, of Bourne was charged with
Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Possession of a Class E substance
Receiving stolen property less than $1,200 (2 counts)
and
Ian S. Machado, 28, of Dexter, ME was charged with
Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
Possession of burglarious instrument
On October 19th at 6:18 p.m.
Timothy J. Salsman, 32, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 24th at 8:54 p.m.
Eric J. Bailey, 42, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended/revoked (subsequent offense)
Unregistered vehicle
On October 25th at 4:27 a.m.
Zachary James Nahigian, 28, of Falmouth was charged with
Assault and battery on a police office
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Vandalizing property (2 counts)
Data furnished by Falmouth Police