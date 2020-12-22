Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/22/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 14th at 5:46 a.m.

Robert John Barnhill, 56, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

and

Olivia Marie Ryan, 29, of Haynnis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On December 14th at 3:01 p.m.

Patrick J. Ritchie, 61, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

(the log for December 17th was not posted)

On December 19th at 12:43 p.m.

Cassia E. Byland, 33, of Brewster was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 20th at 2:18 a.m.

Michael Allen Conklin, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 20th at 10;12 p.m.

Stephanie R. DuFresne, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 14th at 10:00 p.m.

Teresa Maria Antunes, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On December 14th at 11:19 p.m.

Kelsey E. Gillum, 26, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

Data furnished by Falmouth Police