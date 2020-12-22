Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/22/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 14th at 5:46 a.m.
Robert John Barnhill, 56, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
and
Olivia Marie Ryan, 29, of Haynnis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On December 14th at 3:01 p.m.
Patrick J. Ritchie, 61, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
(the log for December 17th was not posted)
On December 19th at 12:43 p.m.
Cassia E. Byland, 33, of Brewster was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 20th at 2:18 a.m.
Michael Allen Conklin, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 20th at 10;12 p.m.
Stephanie R. DuFresne, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 14th at 10:00 p.m.
Teresa Maria Antunes, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On December 14th at 11:19 p.m.
Kelsey E. Gillum, 26, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
Data furnished by Falmouth Police