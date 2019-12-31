Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/31/19

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 29th at 5:05 p.m. Ofc. Kas Wayne-Samuels arrested
Ralph E. Menold, 63, of North Truro who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On December 30th at 1:40 a.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested
Gerald Particelli, 62, who was charged with
Trespassing
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 23rd at 10:24 a.m.
Richard K. Douglas Jr., 47, of North Eastham was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 23rd at 7:18 p.m.
Geoffrey I. Larsson, 65, of Wellfleet was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 23rd at 4:30 a.m.
Ashley Louise Jordan, 26, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 23rd at 4:08 p.m.
Debbie Tragiannopoulos, 40, of Falmouth was charged with
Trespassing
On December 25th at 11:32 a.m.
Cheyenne Renee Beckwith, 22, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On December 26th at 10:42 p.m.
Heidi M. Andrade, 54, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police