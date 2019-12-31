Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/31/19

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 29th at 5:05 p.m. Ofc. Kas Wayne-Samuels arrested

Ralph E. Menold, 63, of North Truro who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On December 30th at 1:40 a.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested

Gerald Particelli, 62, who was charged with

Trespassing

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 23rd at 10:24 a.m.

Richard K. Douglas Jr., 47, of North Eastham was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 23rd at 7:18 p.m.

Geoffrey I. Larsson, 65, of Wellfleet was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 23rd at 4:30 a.m.

Ashley Louise Jordan, 26, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 23rd at 4:08 p.m.

Debbie Tragiannopoulos, 40, of Falmouth was charged with

Trespassing

On December 25th at 11:32 a.m.

Cheyenne Renee Beckwith, 22, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On December 26th at 10:42 p.m.

Heidi M. Andrade, 54, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police