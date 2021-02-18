Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/18/21



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts death toll from COVID-19 is at 15,373. There were 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week for a total of 9,848 since the pandemic started. There were 18 new deaths from COVID-19 in Barnstable County this past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 392.

Hospital capacity in Southeast Massachusetts is at 83.8%. ICU capacity is at 67.2%.

The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Orleans are red (high risk)

Bourne, Dennis, Eastham, Falmouth, Harwich, Eastham, Sandwich, Yarmouth are yellow (medium risk)

Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reported 5 active cases up from 3 last week. Barnstable reported 344 new cases in the 14 days preceding February 1st. Falmouth has not reported an update on active cases.