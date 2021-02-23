Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/23/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 16th at 4:56 p.m.

Luciano A. Barbosa, 39, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled

Assault and battery

On February 17th at 3:53 a.m.

Wazir W. Beyah, 23, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 18th at 6:34 a.m.

Brandy Danielle Thomas, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 18th at 10:17 a.m.

Luke C. Deery, 55, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 19th at 5:36 p.m.

Joseph Michael Consalvo, 65, of Boston, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 16th at 5:22 p.m.

Kayla Sullivan, 31, of Attleborough, MA was charged with

Possession of a Class E substance

Warrant arrest

On February 17th at 1:52 p.m.

Jaden Efrain Rivera, 19, of East Falmouth was charged with

Violating a harrassment prevention order

On February 17th at 11:34 p.m.

Carly W. Chamberlain, 36, of Falmouth was charged iwth

Warrant arrest

and

Herman A. Andrade, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police