Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/23/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 16th at 4:56 p.m.
Luciano A. Barbosa, 39, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled
Assault and battery
On February 17th at 3:53 a.m.
Wazir W. Beyah, 23, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 18th at 6:34 a.m.
Brandy Danielle Thomas, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 18th at 10:17 a.m.
Luke C. Deery, 55, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 19th at 5:36 p.m.
Joseph Michael Consalvo, 65, of Boston, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 16th at 5:22 p.m.
Kayla Sullivan, 31, of Attleborough, MA was charged with
Possession of a Class E substance
Warrant arrest
On February 17th at 1:52 p.m.
Jaden Efrain Rivera, 19, of East Falmouth was charged with
Violating a harrassment prevention order
On February 17th at 11:34 p.m.
Carly W. Chamberlain, 36, of Falmouth was charged iwth
Warrant arrest
and
Herman A. Andrade, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police