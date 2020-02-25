Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/25/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On February 23rd at 12:54 a.m. Ofc. Matthew Cascio arrested
Carole Ann Shaw, 56, of Wellfleet who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 22nd at 11:39 p.m.
Kristine R. Barrio, 55, of Wellfleet was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 24th at 6:29 p.m.
Tammy Jo Walton, 58, of Proincetown was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
Assault and battery on a police officer
Unsafe operation of a motor vehicle (windshield)
Lights violation
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 17th at 5:44 a.m.
Dwaine Taylor Lawson, 50, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 17th at 4:32 p.m.
Matthew Charles Jones, 43, of Hyannis was charged with
Breaking and netering with intent to commit a misdemeanor
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
On February 17th at 6:05 p.m.
Joseph T. Bearse, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (OUI drugs)
Warrant arrest (A&B DW)
On February 19th at 4:23 p.m.
Vinicius Silva Campos, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
Fail to stop or yield
Fail to stop for police
Posssession of false RMV document
On February 20th at 10:24 p.m.
Antonio Joseph Arede, 54, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 21st at 7:11 p.m.
Tristan S. Humphries, 34, of Brockton, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 22nd at 6:58 a.m.
David Devon Robillard, 36, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 22nd at 6:21 p.m.
Sallyanne Jewell Boston, 69, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
On February 23rd at 3:56 a.m.
Jessica R. Chambers, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor
On February 23rd at 2:55 p.m.
Rhonda F. Mastin, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise
Trespassing
On February 23rd at 7:51 p.m.
Brett M. McCollem, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (OUI drugs, op suspended, child endangerment)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 20th at 9:45 a.m.
Herman A. Andrade, 41, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 20th at 12:52 p.m.
Michael William Tufts, 26, of East Falmouth was charged with
Assault and battery
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60
Assualt with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60
On February 20th at 9:41 p.m.
Elizabeth R. Orteza, 59, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 20th at 10:41 p.m.
Coleman Sellars O’Doherty, 71, of Teaticket was charged with
Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony
Trespassing
On February 22nd at 7:1 p.m.
Jennifer L. Dumont, 40, of Mashpee was charged with
Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 23rd at 12:29 a.m.
Gary L. Peterson, 51, of Teaticket was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police