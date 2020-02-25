Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/25/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On February 23rd at 12:54 a.m. Ofc. Matthew Cascio arrested

Carole Ann Shaw, 56, of Wellfleet who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 22nd at 11:39 p.m.

Kristine R. Barrio, 55, of Wellfleet was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 24th at 6:29 p.m.

Tammy Jo Walton, 58, of Proincetown was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

Assault and battery on a police officer

Unsafe operation of a motor vehicle (windshield)

Lights violation

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 17th at 5:44 a.m.

Dwaine Taylor Lawson, 50, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 17th at 4:32 p.m.

Matthew Charles Jones, 43, of Hyannis was charged with

Breaking and netering with intent to commit a misdemeanor

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

On February 17th at 6:05 p.m.

Joseph T. Bearse, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (OUI drugs)

Warrant arrest (A&B DW)

On February 19th at 4:23 p.m.

Vinicius Silva Campos, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

Fail to stop or yield

Fail to stop for police

Posssession of false RMV document

On February 20th at 10:24 p.m.

Antonio Joseph Arede, 54, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 21st at 7:11 p.m.

Tristan S. Humphries, 34, of Brockton, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 22nd at 6:58 a.m.

David Devon Robillard, 36, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 22nd at 6:21 p.m.

Sallyanne Jewell Boston, 69, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

On February 23rd at 3:56 a.m.

Jessica R. Chambers, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor

On February 23rd at 2:55 p.m.

Rhonda F. Mastin, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise

Trespassing

On February 23rd at 7:51 p.m.

Brett M. McCollem, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (OUI drugs, op suspended, child endangerment)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 20th at 9:45 a.m.

Herman A. Andrade, 41, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 20th at 12:52 p.m.

Michael William Tufts, 26, of East Falmouth was charged with

Assault and battery

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60

Assualt with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60

On February 20th at 9:41 p.m.

Elizabeth R. Orteza, 59, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 20th at 10:41 p.m.

Coleman Sellars O’Doherty, 71, of Teaticket was charged with

Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony

Trespassing

On February 22nd at 7:1 p.m.

Jennifer L. Dumont, 40, of Mashpee was charged with

Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 23rd at 12:29 a.m.

Gary L. Peterson, 51, of Teaticket was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police