Weekly police department arrests/reports

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 4th at 12:00 p.m. Officer Simon D. Saliba arrested

Peter Andrew Demb, 59, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 6th at 5:39 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Serge J. LeGendre, 55, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report for the past week that they responded to 724 total calls for service. There were 29 arrests/summons and 25 alarm calls were responded to. Officers made 141 traffic stops and responded to 10 motor vehicle crashes.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 3rd at 9:54 p.m.

Eric M. Gifford, 50, was charged with

Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor

Trespassing

Vandalising property

On February 3rd at 10:27 p.m.

Randall Louis Lomento, 57, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to signal

On February 4th at 1:16 a.m.

Sean Christopher Houle, 52, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 4th at 4:58 p.m.

Kenneth John Vieira, 49, of Osterville was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

On February 4th at 1:16 p.m.

Derrick A. Brown, 35, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Reckless endangerment of a child

On February 4th at 5:22 p.m.

Ricardo L. Powell, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 4th at 11:46 p.m.

Tameka K. Braund, 26, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On February 5th at 10:39 a.m.

Alray Barrett, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 5th at 4:39 p.m.

Derek A. Boston, 24, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 5th at 9:30 p.m.

Christopher Kender, 54, of Brewster was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On February 9th at 4:40 p.m.

Michael Patrick Hyatt, 39, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On February 9th at 8:39 p.m.

Blair Francis Tuepker, 35, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

On February 9th at 9:52 p.m.

Matthew J. Hackson, 28, of South Easton, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 3rd at 12:10 a.m.

Robert Allen Green Jr., 40, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Threatening to commit a crime

On February 3rd at 2:12 p.m.

Mark D. Rosenfield, 61, of East Falmouth was charged with

Trespassing

Disorderly conduct

Possession of 2+ oz of marijuana outside residence

Warrant arrest

On February 7th at 11:07 a.m.

John R. Eriksson, 38, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

On February 8th at 7:08 p.m.

Eric S. Genson Jr., 28, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police