Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/17/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 9th at 12:46 p.m. Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested
Joanie L. Johnson, 42, of Provincetown who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 13th at 1:06 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Eric A. Rego, 28, of Wellfleet who was charged with
Possession of ammunition without a FID card
Lights violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 9th at 11:33 p.m.
Joanne E. Fournier, 53, of Barnstable was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On March 11th at 6:33 a.m.
Joseph Alan Sartin, 49, of Chatham was charged with
Taking number plate
Number plate violation to conceal ID
On March 11th at 11:21 a.m.
Andrew Justin Ludwig, 33, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 11th at 3:18 p.m.
Columbis Mario Jones Jr., 29, of Onset, MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Uninspected vehicle
On March 11th at 4:52 p.m.
Paul Courchene, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B dangerous weapon)
On March 12th at 1:48 p.m.
April C. Vingo, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating negligenty to endanger
State highway violation
Disorderly conduct
On March 13th at 8:01 p.m.
Lance A. Hillier, 37, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Vandalising property
Resisting arrest
Disorderly conduct
On March 13th at 10:40 p.m.
Rodney Eric Thibault, 44, of Sandwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 10th at 12:21 a.m.
Cynthia M. Erickson, 50, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 15th at 7:53 p.m.
a 14-year-old juvenile was charged with
Assault and battery on a police officer
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police