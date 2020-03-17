Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/17/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 9th at 12:46 p.m. Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested

Joanie L. Johnson, 42, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 13th at 1:06 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Eric A. Rego, 28, of Wellfleet who was charged with

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Lights violation

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 9th at 11:33 p.m.

Joanne E. Fournier, 53, of Barnstable was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On March 11th at 6:33 a.m.

Joseph Alan Sartin, 49, of Chatham was charged with

Taking number plate

Number plate violation to conceal ID

On March 11th at 11:21 a.m.

Andrew Justin Ludwig, 33, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 11th at 3:18 p.m.

Columbis Mario Jones Jr., 29, of Onset, MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Uninspected vehicle

On March 11th at 4:52 p.m.

Paul Courchene, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B dangerous weapon)

On March 12th at 1:48 p.m.

April C. Vingo, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating negligenty to endanger

State highway violation

Disorderly conduct

On March 13th at 8:01 p.m.

Lance A. Hillier, 37, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Vandalising property

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

On March 13th at 10:40 p.m.

Rodney Eric Thibault, 44, of Sandwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 10th at 12:21 a.m.

Cynthia M. Erickson, 50, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 15th at 7:53 p.m.

a 14-year-old juvenile was charged with

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police