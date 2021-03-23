Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/23/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On March 20th at 1:46 a.m.

Dario Lawrence, 26, of Eastham was charged with

Operating after license suspended for OUI

Equipment violation

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 15th at 5:46 a.m.

Austin D. Donn, 25, of West Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 15th at 7:44 p.m.

Francine M. Ryan, 61, of East Lonmeadow, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to yield at intersection

On March 15th at 8:08 p.m.

Kaitlin Valerie Maskell, 27, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Disguise to obstruct justice

and

Scott R. Dunham, 36, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

Disguise to obstruct justice

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 17th at 5:54 p.m.

Andrew James Legere, 20, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

No license in possession

Unregistered vehicle

Fail to stop for police

On March 17th at 10:39 p.m.

Ross G. Johnson, 35, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of rugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Data furnished by Falmouth Police