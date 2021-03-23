Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/23/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On March 20th at 1:46 a.m.
Dario Lawrence, 26, of Eastham was charged with
Operating after license suspended for OUI
Equipment violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 15th at 5:46 a.m.
Austin D. Donn, 25, of West Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 15th at 7:44 p.m.
Francine M. Ryan, 61, of East Lonmeadow, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to yield at intersection
On March 15th at 8:08 p.m.
Kaitlin Valerie Maskell, 27, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Disguise to obstruct justice
and
Scott R. Dunham, 36, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
Disguise to obstruct justice
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 17th at 5:54 p.m.
Andrew James Legere, 20, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
No license in possession
Unregistered vehicle
Fail to stop for police
On March 17th at 10:39 p.m.
Ross G. Johnson, 35, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of rugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Data furnished by Falmouth Police