Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/05/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police week in review for April 26 to May 2:
Total calls for service: 452
Traffic crashes: 7
Alarm responses: 18
Area/business checks: 250
YPD updates:
On Saturday May 2, 2020 at approximately 2012 hours the Yarmouth Police Department received calls reporting a traffic crash at the Mobil Station located at the intersection of Camp Street and Willow Street. Upon arrival officers observed a motor vehicle off the road next to a downed light post. Officers initiated an investigation and subsequently arrested Michael P. Majewski, 66 years old, from South Yarmouth for 4th Offense OUI and Operating to Endanger.
Donations:
The members of the Yarmouth Police Department express deep gratitude to local residents and businesses that have generously donated supplies for the officers and staff. The department has received disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The men and women of the police department truly appreciate the support.
Media release furnished by Yarmouth Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
(editor’s note-the log for April 27th was not posted on line).
On April 28th at 7:55 p.m.
Leslie Jean Siscoe, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Assault and battery on a police officer
On April 29th at 10:04 a.m.
Angela Mary Visceglio, 27, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 2nd at 7:31 p.m.
William Louis Benton, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On May 2nd at 9:20 p.m.
Dakota Austin Duvall-Kelly, 23, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating without a license
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Resisting arrest
On May 3rd at 3:15 a.m.
Sandra Gail Givens, 51, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled
On May 3rd at 10:20 p.m.
Robert Anthony Govani, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
Disorderly conduct
Assault and battery
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 29th at 5:41 p.m.
Justin R. Beckwith, 26, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On April 30th at 7:37 a.m.
Alexis TA Robbins, 21, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 2nd at 2:33 p.m.
Ciara Emonee Jackson, 24, of Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 (3 counts)
Asasult with a dangerous weapon
Data furnished by Falmouth Police