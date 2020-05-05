Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/05/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police week in review for April 26 to May 2:

Total calls for service: 452

Traffic crashes: 7

Alarm responses: 18

Area/business checks: 250

YPD updates:

On Saturday May 2, 2020 at approximately 2012 hours the Yarmouth Police Department received calls reporting a traffic crash at the Mobil Station located at the intersection of Camp Street and Willow Street. Upon arrival officers observed a motor vehicle off the road next to a downed light post. Officers initiated an investigation and subsequently arrested Michael P. Majewski, 66 years old, from South Yarmouth for 4th Offense OUI and Operating to Endanger. Donations:

The members of the Yarmouth Police Department express deep gratitude to local residents and businesses that have generously donated supplies for the officers and staff. The department has received disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The men and women of the police department truly appreciate the support.

Media release furnished by Yarmouth Police BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

(editor’s note-the log for April 27th was not posted on line).

On April 28th at 7:55 p.m.

Leslie Jean Siscoe, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Assault and battery on a police officer

On April 29th at 10:04 a.m.

Angela Mary Visceglio, 27, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 2nd at 7:31 p.m.

William Louis Benton, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On May 2nd at 9:20 p.m.

Dakota Austin Duvall-Kelly, 23, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating without a license

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Resisting arrest

On May 3rd at 3:15 a.m.

Sandra Gail Givens, 51, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled

On May 3rd at 10:20 p.m.

Robert Anthony Govani, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

Disorderly conduct

Assault and battery

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 29th at 5:41 p.m.

Justin R. Beckwith, 26, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On April 30th at 7:37 a.m.

Alexis TA Robbins, 21, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 2nd at 2:33 p.m.

Ciara Emonee Jackson, 24, of Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 (3 counts)

Asasult with a dangerous weapon

Data furnished by Falmouth Police