Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/11/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 4th st 11:16 p.m.
Robert R. Capaldo Jr., 26, of Milford, NJ was charged with
Armed robbery
Strangulation/Suffocation
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
On May 5th at 7:48 a.m.
Richard B. Neal II, 35, of Great Falls, MT was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Strangulation/Suffocation
Attaching registration plates
Unregistered vehicle
On May 6th at 2:13 a.m.
Jada Scott, 19, of Hyde Park, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 8th at 2:5 p.m.
Kenneth R. Macara III, 41, of Eastham was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Distributing a Class A substance
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 3rd at 12:17 a.m.
Rosemary Alexsandra Alonzo, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
intimidating a witness
On May 3rd at 2:53 a.m.
Sylvia G. Taylor, 60, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
On May 3rd at 11:24 a.m.
Sunday Shorey, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Uninspected vehicle
On May 5th at 1:28 p.m.
Thomas Matthew Salamone, 57, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 5th at 3:39 p.m.
Tomasina Ewing, 53, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 7th at 6:53 p.m.
Jessica J. Gile, 29, of Dennis Port was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On May 7th at 9:05 p.m.
Ethan Bradford Tallman, 23, of Yarmouth Port was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 8th at 1:23 a.m.
Thomas W. Harrington, 26, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Uninspected vehicle
On May 9th at 12:24 a.m.
Kristin Marie Bowse, 25, of Dennis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 3rd at 4:13 p.m.
Israel Gonzales Rodriguez, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs from midday 5/07 forward not posted will update when available)