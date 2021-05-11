Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/11/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 4th st 11:16 p.m.

Robert R. Capaldo Jr., 26, of Milford, NJ was charged with

Armed robbery

Strangulation/Suffocation

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

On May 5th at 7:48 a.m.

Richard B. Neal II, 35, of Great Falls, MT was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Strangulation/Suffocation

Attaching registration plates

Unregistered vehicle

On May 6th at 2:13 a.m.

Jada Scott, 19, of Hyde Park, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 8th at 2:5 p.m.

Kenneth R. Macara III, 41, of Eastham was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Distributing a Class A substance

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 3rd at 12:17 a.m.

Rosemary Alexsandra Alonzo, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

intimidating a witness

On May 3rd at 2:53 a.m.

Sylvia G. Taylor, 60, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

On May 3rd at 11:24 a.m.

Sunday Shorey, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Uninspected vehicle

On May 5th at 1:28 p.m.

Thomas Matthew Salamone, 57, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 5th at 3:39 p.m.

Tomasina Ewing, 53, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 7th at 6:53 p.m.

Jessica J. Gile, 29, of Dennis Port was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On May 7th at 9:05 p.m.

Ethan Bradford Tallman, 23, of Yarmouth Port was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 8th at 1:23 a.m.

Thomas W. Harrington, 26, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Uninspected vehicle

On May 9th at 12:24 a.m.

Kristin Marie Bowse, 25, of Dennis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 3rd at 4:13 p.m.

Israel Gonzales Rodriguez, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs from midday 5/07 forward not posted will update when available)