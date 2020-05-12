Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/12/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 5th at 5:50 a.m.
Stephen Edward Sweeney, 19, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 9th at 5:29 p.m.
Lucas Riedl, 24, of Net Medford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 10th at 7:45 a.m.
Deron Paul Harpool, 25, of Mashpee was charged with
Wanton destruction of property over $1,200
Breaking and entering a building in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony
On May 10th at 10:03 p.m.
Jesica M. Siguencia, 22, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 4th at 6:42 a.m.
Marcus A. Medina, 26, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 7th at 3:42 a.m.
Evan R. Geggatt, 21, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On May 7th at 2:47 p.m.
David A. DiLuigi, 34, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Possession of a Class A substance
Possession of a Class E substance
On May 7th at 10:50 p.m.
Cameron Luke Farrington 18, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
Speeding
On May 9th at 11:08 a.m.
John Dias III, 54, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
On May 10th at 1:05 p.m.
Billy Garner, 57, of Falmouth was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Assault
Threatening to commit a crime
Data furnished by Falmouth Police