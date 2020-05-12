Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/12/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 5th at 5:50 a.m.

Stephen Edward Sweeney, 19, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 9th at 5:29 p.m.

Lucas Riedl, 24, of Net Medford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 10th at 7:45 a.m.

Deron Paul Harpool, 25, of Mashpee was charged with

Wanton destruction of property over $1,200

Breaking and entering a building in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony

On May 10th at 10:03 p.m.

Jesica M. Siguencia, 22, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 4th at 6:42 a.m.

Marcus A. Medina, 26, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 7th at 3:42 a.m.

Evan R. Geggatt, 21, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On May 7th at 2:47 p.m.

David A. DiLuigi, 34, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Possession of a Class A substance

Possession of a Class E substance

On May 7th at 10:50 p.m.

Cameron Luke Farrington 18, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

Speeding

(see related story here)

On May 9th at 11:08 a.m.

John Dias III, 54, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On May 10th at 1:05 p.m.

Billy Garner, 57, of Falmouth was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault

Threatening to commit a crime

Data furnished by Falmouth Police