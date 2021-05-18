Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/18/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 13th at 9:34 p.m.
Paul R. Melanson, 61, of Truro was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 10th at 11:31 a.m.
Michael R. Miltenberger, 31, of Cotuit was charged iwth
Warrant arrest
On May 10th at 11:44 a.m.
Tyler C. Bassett, 28, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 11th at 12:04 p.m.
Thomas M. Smith, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 12th at 6:43 p.m.
Charlene G. Mahoney, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery on a police officer
On May 13th at 11:58 a.m.
Daishawn Davonte Williams, 18, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 13th at 2:46 p.m.
Stephanie D. Hufangel, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 14th at 4:37 p.m.
Tasha M. Tanner-Haskell, 50, of Wareham, MA was charged with
Oprating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating recklessly to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On May 15th at 3:24 a.m.
Lauren E. Christie, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Unarmed robbery
Intimidating a witness
and
Christopher J. Scott, 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Unarmed robbery
Intimidating a witness
On May 15th at 4:37 a.m.
Marcel F. Young, 43, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 15th at 12:56 p.m.
Christopher T. Hicks, 30, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 15th at 6:36 p.m.
Michael Anthony DiBuono III, 46, of Cotuit was charged with
Vandalizing property
Assault and battery
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 10th at 11:21 a.m.
Mark D. Rosenfield, 62, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 11th at 9:05 p.m.
Maximus Corydon Brown, 19, of West Roxbury, MA was charged with
Assault and battery
On May 16th at 6:15 a.m.
Bruce Addison Enos, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police