Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/18/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 13th at 9:34 p.m.

Paul R. Melanson, 61, of Truro was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 10th at 11:31 a.m.

Michael R. Miltenberger, 31, of Cotuit was charged iwth

Warrant arrest

On May 10th at 11:44 a.m.

Tyler C. Bassett, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 11th at 12:04 p.m.

Thomas M. Smith, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 12th at 6:43 p.m.

Charlene G. Mahoney, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on a police officer

On May 13th at 11:58 a.m.

Daishawn Davonte Williams, 18, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 13th at 2:46 p.m.

Stephanie D. Hufangel, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 14th at 4:37 p.m.

Tasha M. Tanner-Haskell, 50, of Wareham, MA was charged with

Oprating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating recklessly to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On May 15th at 3:24 a.m.

Lauren E. Christie, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Unarmed robbery

Intimidating a witness

and

Christopher J. Scott, 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Unarmed robbery

Intimidating a witness

On May 15th at 4:37 a.m.

Marcel F. Young, 43, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 15th at 12:56 p.m.

Christopher T. Hicks, 30, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 15th at 6:36 p.m.

Michael Anthony DiBuono III, 46, of Cotuit was charged with

Vandalizing property

Assault and battery

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 10th at 11:21 a.m.

Mark D. Rosenfield, 62, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 11th at 9:05 p.m.

Maximus Corydon Brown, 19, of West Roxbury, MA was charged with

Assault and battery

On May 16th at 6:15 a.m.

Bruce Addison Enos, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police