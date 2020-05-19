Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/19/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 11th at 8;42 p.m.
Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested Christopher P. Richie, 55. of Lexington, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police week in review May 10-16
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 11th at 1:03 a.m. Edson R. Silva, 39, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating without a license
Intimidating a witness
On May 16th at 12:32 p.m.
Anthony Salas, 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 11th at 7:10 p.m.
Billy Garner, 57, of Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On May 12th at 6:30 p.m.
Patricia E. Devine, 50, of Boston, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 13th at 9:20 p.m.
Zachary James Nahigian, 28, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Possession of a Class E substance
On May 15th at 8:24 p.m.
Dana Dore, 25, of Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 16th at 9:10 p.m.
Manuel James Antone, 51, was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 16th at 11:54 p.m.
Nicholas David Sabatini, 20, of Mashpee was cahrged with
Unarmed robbery
Assualt and battery
Intimidating a witness
Vandalizing property
and
Hyaden M. Harden, 22, of Buzzards Bay was charged with
Unarmed robbery
Assualt and battery
Intimidating a witness
Vandalizing property
On May 17th at 11:00 a.m.
Christopher P. Coleman, 38, of Plymouth, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police