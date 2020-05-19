Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/19/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 11th at 8;42 p.m.

Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested Christopher P. Richie, 55. of Lexington, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police week in review May 10-16

Total calls for service: 535 Traffic crashes: 11 Arrests/summons: 7 Area/business checks: 222 Domestic disturbances: 9 YPD Updates: Hit and Run Accident- On Sunday May 11 at 4 pm Officers were dispatched to the Wings Grove Beach area for a report of a hit and run accident. The investigation revealed that a late model SUV, possibly a Kia Soul, color green with a partial plate of “257” struck a sign post and fled the area. The incident is under investigation by Officer Cutts. Please call 508-775-0445 x 0 with any information. It is believed that the vehicle sustained significant damage to the rear bumper area. (Vehicle picture is an example only- not actual suspect vehicle) Fraud Alert- Eversource sent a reminder that the company representatives will not call your home or place of business and demand payment, in any form, to prevent the service from being turned off. Eversource is not disconnecting service for non-payment during the Covid-19 emergency. Eversource will also not call and ask for any personal or financial information. If you believe you have been the victim of a scam please contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 0 or contact Eversource at 800-592-2000. BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 11th at 1:03 a.m. Edson R. Silva, 39, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating without a license

Intimidating a witness

On May 16th at 12:32 p.m.

Anthony Salas, 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 11th at 7:10 p.m.

Billy Garner, 57, of Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On May 12th at 6:30 p.m.

Patricia E. Devine, 50, of Boston, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 13th at 9:20 p.m.

Zachary James Nahigian, 28, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Possession of a Class E substance

On May 15th at 8:24 p.m.

Dana Dore, 25, of Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 16th at 9:10 p.m.

Manuel James Antone, 51, was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 16th at 11:54 p.m.

Nicholas David Sabatini, 20, of Mashpee was cahrged with

Unarmed robbery

Assualt and battery

Intimidating a witness

Vandalizing property

and

Hyaden M. Harden, 22, of Buzzards Bay was charged with

Unarmed robbery

Assualt and battery

Intimidating a witness

Vandalizing property

On May 17th at 11:00 a.m.

Christopher P. Coleman, 38, of Plymouth, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police