Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/26/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 22nd at 8:19 a.m.
Ethan Bradford Tallman, 22, of Dennis Port was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 23rd at 3:06 p.m.
Luis Gustavo Villagran Montero, 26, of Centerville was cahrged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
On May 23rd at 5:59 p.m.
Brandon CJ Campbell, 30, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Malicious Destruction of property under $1,200
Resisting arrest
Assault (2 counts)
Assault and battery on a police officer
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 23rd at 1:09 a.m.
Keith D. Copeland, 22, of North Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating under the influence of drugs
On May 23rd at 1:36 p.m.
Michael P. Cutillo Jr., 50, of Medford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 24th at 11:30 a.m.
Mark Waugaman Jr., 48, of Falmouth was charged with
Violating a harassment prevention order
Data furnished by Falmouth Police