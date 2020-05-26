Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/26/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 22nd at 8:19 a.m.

Ethan Bradford Tallman, 22, of Dennis Port was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 23rd at 3:06 p.m.

Luis Gustavo Villagran Montero, 26, of Centerville was cahrged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

On May 23rd at 5:59 p.m.

Brandon CJ Campbell, 30, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Malicious Destruction of property under $1,200

Resisting arrest

Assault (2 counts)

Assault and battery on a police officer

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 23rd at 1:09 a.m.

Keith D. Copeland, 22, of North Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating under the influence of drugs

On May 23rd at 1:36 p.m.

Michael P. Cutillo Jr., 50, of Medford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 24th at 11:30 a.m.

Mark Waugaman Jr., 48, of Falmouth was charged with

Violating a harassment prevention order

Data furnished by Falmouth Police