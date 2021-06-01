Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/01/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 25th at 12:21 a.m.

Tobin A. Storer, 70, of Wellfleet was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Number plate violation

On May 30th at 7:05 p.m.

Genea Mitchell, 29, of Oakland, CA was charged with

Assault and battery on a person over 60

Civil rights violation

and

Bryn L. Vanalstyne, 37, of Oakland, CA was charged with

Assault and battery on a person over 60

Civil rights violation

Intimidating a witness

On May 31st at 1:49 a.m.

Nicholas C. Milonopoulos, 24, of Beverly, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

ON May 30th at 12:51 a.m.

Scott Wade Taylor, 47, of Truro was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrests for the month of May:

On April 2nd at 12:20 a.m.

Krityaviajy Singh, 30, of Dennis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

Improper operation of a motor vehicle

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On April 2nd at 2:41 p.m.

Daniel P. Cole, 45, of Brewster was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Uninspected vehicle

Lights violation

Number plate violation (2 counts)

On May 11th at 6:34 p.m.

Thadius W. McGrath, 34, of Brewster was charged with

Possession of child pornogrpahy

(see related story here)

On May 26th at 7:54 a.m.

Jonathan A. Greelish, 39, of Brewster was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 26th at 6:35 p.m.

Daren P. Devine, 30, was charged with

Warrant arrest

(see related story here)

Media release furnished by Brewster Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 24th at 1:05 p.m.

Dawna Marie Francis, 42, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 25th at 6:04 a.m.

Tekeea Marie Newcomb, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 25th at 8:09 p.m.

Lindsay Cavallini Allen, 37, of Hyuannis was charged with

Larceny over $1,200 by single scheme

On May 26th at 11:34 a.m.

Daniel Allen Sheehy, 34, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 26th at 8:00 p.m.

Matthew Jarret Johnson, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operting negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On May 27th at 10:24 a.m.

Kevin Cocklereece, 56, of West Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 27th at 10:53 a.m.

Edward Gerard Alence, 56, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 30th at 12:36 p.m.

Stephanie D. Hufnagel, 36, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 25th st 4:42 p.m.

Kimberly Ann Atwood, 38, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 26th at 6:23 p.m.

Cameron C. Cordeiro, 31, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

Open container of marijuana in a vehicle

Data furnished by Falmouth Police