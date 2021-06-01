Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/01/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 25th at 12:21 a.m.
Tobin A. Storer, 70, of Wellfleet was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Number plate violation
On May 30th at 7:05 p.m.
Genea Mitchell, 29, of Oakland, CA was charged with
Assault and battery on a person over 60
Civil rights violation
and
Bryn L. Vanalstyne, 37, of Oakland, CA was charged with
Assault and battery on a person over 60
Civil rights violation
Intimidating a witness
On May 31st at 1:49 a.m.
Nicholas C. Milonopoulos, 24, of Beverly, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
ON May 30th at 12:51 a.m.
Scott Wade Taylor, 47, of Truro was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrests for the month of May:
On April 2nd at 12:20 a.m.
Krityaviajy Singh, 30, of Dennis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
Improper operation of a motor vehicle
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On April 2nd at 2:41 p.m.
Daniel P. Cole, 45, of Brewster was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Uninspected vehicle
Lights violation
Number plate violation (2 counts)
On May 11th at 6:34 p.m.
Thadius W. McGrath, 34, of Brewster was charged with
Possession of child pornogrpahy
(see related story here)
On May 26th at 7:54 a.m.
Jonathan A. Greelish, 39, of Brewster was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 26th at 6:35 p.m.
Daren P. Devine, 30, was charged with
Warrant arrest
(see related story here)
Media release furnished by Brewster Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 24th at 1:05 p.m.
Dawna Marie Francis, 42, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 25th at 6:04 a.m.
Tekeea Marie Newcomb, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 25th at 8:09 p.m.
Lindsay Cavallini Allen, 37, of Hyuannis was charged with
Larceny over $1,200 by single scheme
On May 26th at 11:34 a.m.
Daniel Allen Sheehy, 34, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 26th at 8:00 p.m.
Matthew Jarret Johnson, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operting negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On May 27th at 10:24 a.m.
Kevin Cocklereece, 56, of West Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 27th at 10:53 a.m.
Edward Gerard Alence, 56, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 30th at 12:36 p.m.
Stephanie D. Hufnagel, 36, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 25th st 4:42 p.m.
Kimberly Ann Atwood, 38, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 26th at 6:23 p.m.
Cameron C. Cordeiro, 31, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
Open container of marijuana in a vehicle
Data furnished by Falmouth Police