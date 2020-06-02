Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/02/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 30th at 8:39 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Joseph T. McCarty, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Fail to stop or yield
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
No license in possession
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 26th at 9:04 a.m.
Geoffrey I. Larsson, 65, of Wellfleet was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 27th at 1:26 a.m.
Jaylen A. Hendricks, 23, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 27th
Jesus Figueroa, 47, was charged with
Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more
Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act
and
Jesus Santiago Figueroa, 32, was charged with
Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more
Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act
and
Edeida Feliciano, 47, was charged with
Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more
Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act
(see related story here)
On May 28th at 10:53 a.m.
Jamel Aaron Riley, 21, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Threatening to commit a crime
On May 29th at 2:49 p.m.
Desiree Maria Littleton, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 31st at 9:05 p.m.
Deiwson Thiago Pereira Batista, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Disturbing the peace
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 27th at 4:14 p.m.
Plamen Antonov Hristov, 37, of Watertown, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Defacing property
On May 28th at 9:55 a.m.
Robert Hunter Walker, 31, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 28th at 9:33 p.m.
Peter S. Gross, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with
Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Vandalizing property (2 counts)
On May 29th at 4:56 p.m.
Austin Lewis Winbush, 22, of Hyannis was charged with
Trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium more than 18 grams, less than 36 gramns
Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance
Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
(see related story here)
On May 29th at 11:14 a.,.
Mauricio John Lennon Costa, 30, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 29th at 9:26 p.m.
Joseph M. Ostellino, 55, of Falmouth was charged with
Disturbing the peace
Resisting arrest