Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/02/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 30th at 8:39 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Joseph T. McCarty, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Fail to stop or yield

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

No license in possession

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 26th at 9:04 a.m.

Geoffrey I. Larsson, 65, of Wellfleet was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 27th at 1:26 a.m.

Jaylen A. Hendricks, 23, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 27th

Jesus Figueroa, 47, was charged with

Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act

and

Jesus Santiago Figueroa, 32, was charged with

Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act

and

Edeida Feliciano, 47, was charged with

Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act

On May 28th at 10:53 a.m.

Jamel Aaron Riley, 21, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Threatening to commit a crime

On May 29th at 2:49 p.m.

Desiree Maria Littleton, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 31st at 9:05 p.m.

Deiwson Thiago Pereira Batista, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Disturbing the peace

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 27th at 4:14 p.m.

Plamen Antonov Hristov, 37, of Watertown, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Defacing property

On May 28th at 9:55 a.m.

Robert Hunter Walker, 31, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 28th at 9:33 p.m.

Peter S. Gross, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with

Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Vandalizing property (2 counts)

On May 29th at 4:56 p.m.

Austin Lewis Winbush, 22, of Hyannis was charged with

Trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium more than 18 grams, less than 36 gramns

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

On May 29th at 11:14 a.,.

Mauricio John Lennon Costa, 30, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 29th at 9:26 p.m.

Joseph M. Ostellino, 55, of Falmouth was charged with

Disturbing the peace

Resisting arrest