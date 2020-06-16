Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/16/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 11th at 12:57 a.m. Ofc. Matthew Cascio arrested

Donielle M, Kielinen, 36, of Dudley, MA who was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Truro Police.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 9th at 11:59 a.m.

Joshua Anthony Guglielmo, 22, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 9th at 4:54 p.m.

Danielle L. Cook, 26, of Boston, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 11th at 9:36 a.m.

Nehemyah Smith, 33, of Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 11th at 6:59 p.m.

Samuel D. Medalie, 59, was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 13th at 1:58 a.m.

Ilous Clayon Atkinson, 48, of Harwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

On June 13th at 8:21 p.m.

Brandon CJ Campbell, 30, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Assualt and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 8th at 2:21 p.m.

Chad S. Labombard, 38, of Wrentham, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 11th at 11:26 p.m.

Gabriel A. Johnson, 18, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Vandalizing property (2 counts)

Assualt

Assault and battery on ambulance personnel

Threatening to commit a crime (2 counts)

Disorderly conduct

Data furnished by Falmouth Police