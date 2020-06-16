Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/16/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 11th at 12:57 a.m. Ofc. Matthew Cascio arrested
Donielle M, Kielinen, 36, of Dudley, MA who was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Truro Police.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 9th at 11:59 a.m.
Joshua Anthony Guglielmo, 22, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 9th at 4:54 p.m.
Danielle L. Cook, 26, of Boston, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 11th at 9:36 a.m.
Nehemyah Smith, 33, of Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 11th at 6:59 p.m.
Samuel D. Medalie, 59, was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 13th at 1:58 a.m.
Ilous Clayon Atkinson, 48, of Harwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
On June 13th at 8:21 p.m.
Brandon CJ Campbell, 30, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Assualt and battery on a police officer
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 8th at 2:21 p.m.
Chad S. Labombard, 38, of Wrentham, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 11th at 11:26 p.m.
Gabriel A. Johnson, 18, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Vandalizing property (2 counts)
Assualt
Assault and battery on ambulance personnel
Threatening to commit a crime (2 counts)
Disorderly conduct
Data furnished by Falmouth Police