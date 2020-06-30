Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/30/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 26th at 10:25 p.m. Ofc, Michael McCauley arrested
Dominic E. Reed, 24, of Ware, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
On June 27th at 9:37 p.m. Ofc Simon Saliba arrested
Angel Gomez, 27, of Springfield who was charged with
Assault and battery on a person over 60
Furnish false info to police officer
Disorderly conduct
On June 29th at 12:22 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested
Andrew W. Moore, 24, of Groton, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Lights violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 25th at 8:09 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Starbard arrested
Justen Maurice Rivera, 32, of Manchester, CT who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 26th at 7:39 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Starbard arrested
Mark L. Delorey, 59, of Weymouth, MA
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Speeding
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 22nd at 7:38 p.m.
Michael Aaron Sintoni, 52, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery on a police officer
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)
On June 24th at 4:30 p.m.
Bruna Paula Mosca, 23, of Centerville was charged with
Vandalizing property
On June 26th at 12:18 a.m.
Christopher F. Rose. 46. of Hyannis was charged with
Assault with dangerous weapon
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Vandalizing property
On June 27th at 7:31 p.m.
Garrett M. Flynn, 52, of Woburn, MA was charged iwth
Vandalizing property
On June 27th at 10:09 p.m.
Sarah Jeanne Plakas, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 28th at 1:59 p.m.
Brandon A. Gracia, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B on a family/household member)
Warrant arrest (Intimidating a witness)
Warrant arrest (Possession of a Class B substance)
On June 28th at 8:23 p.m.
Andre Fabriano Goncalves, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 22nd at 10:28 a.m.
Christopher M. Nickerson, 45, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 23rd at 1:1 p.m.
Brianna Lynch, 26, of Cataumet was charged with
Shoplifting by price tag tampering
Posssession of a Class E substance (3 counts)
On June 25th at 6:54 p.m.
Dennis D. Losee, 53, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 28th at 6:04 a.m.
Alexis TA Robbins, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police