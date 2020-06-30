Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/30/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 26th at 10:25 p.m. Ofc, Michael McCauley arrested

Dominic E. Reed, 24, of Ware, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

On June 27th at 9:37 p.m. Ofc Simon Saliba arrested

Angel Gomez, 27, of Springfield who was charged with

Assault and battery on a person over 60

Furnish false info to police officer

Disorderly conduct

See original story here See updated story here

On June 29th at 12:22 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested

Andrew W. Moore, 24, of Groton, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Lights violation

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 25th at 8:09 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Starbard arrested

Justen Maurice Rivera, 32, of Manchester, CT who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 26th at 7:39 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Starbard arrested

Mark L. Delorey, 59, of Weymouth, MA

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Speeding

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 22nd at 7:38 p.m.

Michael Aaron Sintoni, 52, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

On June 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Bruna Paula Mosca, 23, of Centerville was charged with

Vandalizing property

On June 26th at 12:18 a.m.

Christopher F. Rose. 46. of Hyannis was charged with

Assault with dangerous weapon

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Vandalizing property

On June 27th at 7:31 p.m.

Garrett M. Flynn, 52, of Woburn, MA was charged iwth

Vandalizing property

On June 27th at 10:09 p.m.

Sarah Jeanne Plakas, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 28th at 1:59 p.m.

Brandon A. Gracia, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B on a family/household member)

Warrant arrest (Intimidating a witness)

Warrant arrest (Possession of a Class B substance)

On June 28th at 8:23 p.m.

Andre Fabriano Goncalves, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 22nd at 10:28 a.m.

Christopher M. Nickerson, 45, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 23rd at 1:1 p.m.

Brianna Lynch, 26, of Cataumet was charged with

Shoplifting by price tag tampering

Posssession of a Class E substance (3 counts)

On June 25th at 6:54 p.m.

Dennis D. Losee, 53, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 28th at 6:04 a.m.

Alexis TA Robbins, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police