Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/06/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 29th at 12:01 a.m.
Calvin Bates, 44, of New York, NY was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 29th at 10:36 p.m.
Terrence S. Bockhorn, 59, of Provincetown was charged with
Assault and battery on ambulance personnel
On June 30th at 6:44 p.m.
Terrence S. Buckhorn, 59, of Provincetown was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 1st at 2:55 a.m.
Thomas A. MacDonald, 44, of Mashpee was charged with
Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Vandalizing property
Disturbing the peace
On July 3rd at 1:09 a.m.
Chelsea K. Bianco, 30, of Somerset, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 4th at 12:50 a.m.
Alejandro E. Lopez-Wheeler, 25, of Cambridge, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On July 4th at 1:01 p.m.
Donn Bullens Jr., 32, of South Boston, MA was cahrged with
Possession of a Class A substance
Possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute (2 counts
Trafficking in cocaine 18 grams or more, less than 36 grams
Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Possession of a Class B substance
Possession of a Class E substance
(See related story here)
On July 4th at 9:07 p.m.
David M. Fournier, 31, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Unregistered vehicle
On July 5th at 1:13 a.m.
Javian G. Steward, 211, of North Truro was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Affray
On June 5th at 1:13 a.m.
Jesus Millan-Reyes, 22, of Provincetown was charged witgh
Disorderly conduct
Assault and battery on a police office
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 5th at 12:39 a.m.
Kelsey Richards, 19, of Orleans was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 5th at 4:05 a.m.
Analynn J. Chobot, 36, of Southbridge, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating after license suspended
Media release furnished by Truro Police
BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrest for the month of June:
On June 5th at 3:25 p.m.
Louis A. Ciccarelli, 59, of Brewster was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operatign negligently to endanger
State Highway traffic violation
On June 11th at 8:32 p.m.
Troy Trotter, 50, of Brewster was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On June 22nd at 10:56 a.m.
David M. Geoffrion, 38, of Brewster was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Brewster Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 28th at 1:15 p.m.
Charlene G. Mahoney, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 28th at 3:46 p.m.
Matheus D. Dossantos, 18, of South Dennis was charged with
Disoderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On June 29th at 8:08 a.m.
Darlene E. Nickerson, 50, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 5th at 2:01 p.m.
Gabriel Carlos-Souza Leite, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On June 29th at 12:23 p.m.
Rebekah Ann Rooney, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise
On June 30th at 3:04 p.m.
David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
On June 30th at 9:44 p.m.
Michael Joseph Bartolomey, 21, of East Dennis was charged with
Warrant arrest
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Speeding
On July 1st at 7:26 p.m.
Ann Christy Leveroni, 64, of Somerville, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Red light violation
On July 2nd at 3:19 a.m.
Ronald W. Cappola Jr., 42, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 2nd at 11:43 p.m.
John Joseph Madden, 29, of Cotuit was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 3rd at 10:40 p.m.
George R. King, 44, of Harwich was charged with
Disorderly conduct
and
Bobby L. Joaquim, 39, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On July 3rd at 11:13 p.m.
Gregory James Tympanick, 33, of Foxborough, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 3rd at 11:47 p.m.
Zachariah T. Brush, 28, of Stow, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
and
Michael V. Marino, 36, of Huntington Station, NY was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Vandalizing property
Disorderly conduct
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 29th at 3:25 p.m.
Jennifer Ruth Michel, 32, of Patfield, PA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
On June 30th at 11:39 p.m.
Julia Leighton, 37, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
On July 3rd at 4:33 p.m.
Ryan D. O’Rourke, 35, of Dorchester, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On July 4th at 12:32 p.m.
Eryn G. Flanagan, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 4th at 5:10 p.m.
Kayla M. Howland, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 4th at 7:10 p.m.
John Scott Stacey, 18, of Westwood, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Minor in possession of liquor
Vandalizing property
Possession of a Class D substance (marijuana 1 oz. or less)
False/misuse liquor id/license
Data furnished by Falmouth Police