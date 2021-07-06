Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/06/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 29th at 12:01 a.m.

Calvin Bates, 44, of New York, NY was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 29th at 10:36 p.m.

Terrence S. Bockhorn, 59, of Provincetown was charged with

Assault and battery on ambulance personnel

On June 30th at 6:44 p.m.

Terrence S. Buckhorn, 59, of Provincetown was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 1st at 2:55 a.m.

Thomas A. MacDonald, 44, of Mashpee was charged with

Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Vandalizing property

Disturbing the peace

On July 3rd at 1:09 a.m.

Chelsea K. Bianco, 30, of Somerset, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 4th at 12:50 a.m.

Alejandro E. Lopez-Wheeler, 25, of Cambridge, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On July 4th at 1:01 p.m.

Donn Bullens Jr., 32, of South Boston, MA was cahrged with

Possession of a Class A substance

Possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute (2 counts

Trafficking in cocaine 18 grams or more, less than 36 grams

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a Class B substance

Possession of a Class E substance

(See related story here)

On July 4th at 9:07 p.m.

David M. Fournier, 31, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Unregistered vehicle

On July 5th at 1:13 a.m.

Javian G. Steward, 211, of North Truro was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Affray

On June 5th at 1:13 a.m.

Jesus Millan-Reyes, 22, of Provincetown was charged witgh

Disorderly conduct

Assault and battery on a police office

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 5th at 12:39 a.m.

Kelsey Richards, 19, of Orleans was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 5th at 4:05 a.m.

Analynn J. Chobot, 36, of Southbridge, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating after license suspended

Media release furnished by Truro Police

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrest for the month of June:

On June 5th at 3:25 p.m.

Louis A. Ciccarelli, 59, of Brewster was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operatign negligently to endanger

State Highway traffic violation

On June 11th at 8:32 p.m.

Troy Trotter, 50, of Brewster was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On June 22nd at 10:56 a.m.

David M. Geoffrion, 38, of Brewster was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Brewster Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 28th at 1:15 p.m.

Charlene G. Mahoney, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 28th at 3:46 p.m.

Matheus D. Dossantos, 18, of South Dennis was charged with

Disoderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On June 29th at 8:08 a.m.

Darlene E. Nickerson, 50, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 5th at 2:01 p.m.

Gabriel Carlos-Souza Leite, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On June 29th at 12:23 p.m.

Rebekah Ann Rooney, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise

On June 30th at 3:04 p.m.

David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

On June 30th at 9:44 p.m.

Michael Joseph Bartolomey, 21, of East Dennis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Speeding

On July 1st at 7:26 p.m.

Ann Christy Leveroni, 64, of Somerville, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Red light violation

On July 2nd at 3:19 a.m.

Ronald W. Cappola Jr., 42, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 2nd at 11:43 p.m.

John Joseph Madden, 29, of Cotuit was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 3rd at 10:40 p.m.

George R. King, 44, of Harwich was charged with

Disorderly conduct

and

Bobby L. Joaquim, 39, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On July 3rd at 11:13 p.m.

Gregory James Tympanick, 33, of Foxborough, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 3rd at 11:47 p.m.

Zachariah T. Brush, 28, of Stow, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

and

Michael V. Marino, 36, of Huntington Station, NY was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Vandalizing property

Disorderly conduct

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 29th at 3:25 p.m.

Jennifer Ruth Michel, 32, of Patfield, PA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

On June 30th at 11:39 p.m.

Julia Leighton, 37, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

On July 3rd at 4:33 p.m.

Ryan D. O’Rourke, 35, of Dorchester, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On July 4th at 12:32 p.m.

Eryn G. Flanagan, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 4th at 5:10 p.m.

Kayla M. Howland, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 4th at 7:10 p.m.

John Scott Stacey, 18, of Westwood, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Minor in possession of liquor

Vandalizing property

Possession of a Class D substance (marijuana 1 oz. or less)

False/misuse liquor id/license

Data furnished by Falmouth Police