Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/07/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On July 2nd at 2:44 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested
Tiago Souza Oliveira, 25, of Dedham, MA who was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 29th at 10:00 a.m.
Samuel D. Medalie, 59, was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 29th at 3:46 p.m.
John Cherry, 69, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
On June 30th at 2:36 p.m.
Courtney Nelson, 28, of Dennis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 1st at 12:06 a.m.
Stephanie Doris Hufnagel, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
On July 2nd at 3:48 p.m.
John M. Eastman, 63, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 2nd at 2:59 p.m.
Marlon L. Green, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 2nd at 8:50 p.m.
Vincent J. Bonelli, 32, was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
On July 3rd at 9:58 p.m.
John Raymond Simonds, 58, of Dennis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop for police
Improper operation of a motor vehicle
On July 4th at 12:34 a.m.
Alex William Soares De Cosmos, 22, of Hyannis was charged with
Unlawful possession of fireworks
Use/deployment of an explosive device or substance
Disturbing the peace
Resisting arrest
and
Douglas A. Tejada-Diaz, 20, of Hyannis was charged with
Unlawful possession of fireworks
Use/deployment of an explosive device or substance
Disturbing the peace
On July 5th at 9:04 p.m.
Deborah J. Anthony, 59, of Barnstable was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 2nd at 10:39 a.m.
Eric A. Vardac, 59, of Alexandria, VA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Data furnished by Falmouth Police