Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/07/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On July 2nd at 2:44 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested

Tiago Souza Oliveira, 25, of Dedham, MA who was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 29th at 10:00 a.m.

Samuel D. Medalie, 59, was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 29th at 3:46 p.m.

John Cherry, 69, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

On June 30th at 2:36 p.m.

Courtney Nelson, 28, of Dennis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 1st at 12:06 a.m.

Stephanie Doris Hufnagel, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

On July 2nd at 3:48 p.m.

John M. Eastman, 63, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 2nd at 2:59 p.m.

Marlon L. Green, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 2nd at 8:50 p.m.

Vincent J. Bonelli, 32, was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

(see related story here)

On July 3rd at 9:58 p.m.

John Raymond Simonds, 58, of Dennis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop for police

Improper operation of a motor vehicle

On July 4th at 12:34 a.m.

Alex William Soares De Cosmos, 22, of Hyannis was charged with

Unlawful possession of fireworks

Use/deployment of an explosive device or substance

Disturbing the peace

Resisting arrest

and

Douglas A. Tejada-Diaz, 20, of Hyannis was charged with

Unlawful possession of fireworks

Use/deployment of an explosive device or substance

Disturbing the peace

On July 5th at 9:04 p.m.

Deborah J. Anthony, 59, of Barnstable was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 2nd at 10:39 a.m.

Eric A. Vardac, 59, of Alexandria, VA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Data furnished by Falmouth Police