Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/14/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 9th at 10:16 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested

Ronnie Walker, 55, of Truro who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On July 10th at 2:45 a.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested

Nicholas O. King, 26, of Marshfield, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Hands free use of mobile electronic devices

No license in possession

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On July 6th at 2:11 p.m.

Jessica Ann Randall, 24, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 7th at 5:18 a.m.

Erick V. Lopez-Martinez, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 7th at 5:28 p.m.

Konstandinos John Rigas, 48, of West Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest (embezzlement, money laundering, larceny)

On June 7th at 6:15 p.m.

Traycordi Wood, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating after license suspended

On June 8th at 1:55 p.m.

Christopher M. Andrade, 35, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 10th at 12:28 a.m.

Thomas Joseph Bollin, 25, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Lights violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On June 10th at 5:51 a.m.

Reginald E. Winbush, 49, of Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On June 11th at 1:34 a.m.

Deyondre Dunlap-Scali, 18, of Hyannis was charged with

Fail to identify self to police

Operating without a license

Speeding

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Minor in possession of alcohol

On June 12th at 8:45 p.m.

Vitaly Sergey Holunenko, 32, of Stoughton, MA was charged with

Assault and battery

Vandalizing property

On June 12th at 10:18 p.m.

Aasim Zavier Smith, 28, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Lights violation

Data furnished by Barnstable Police.

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On July 8th at 11:31 p.m.

Christopher J. Speck, 33, of Atttleboro, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Threatening to commit a crime

Data furnished by Falmouth Police.