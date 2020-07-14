Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/14/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 9th at 10:16 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested
Ronnie Walker, 55, of Truro who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On July 10th at 2:45 a.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested
Nicholas O. King, 26, of Marshfield, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Hands free use of mobile electronic devices
No license in possession
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On July 6th at 2:11 p.m.
Jessica Ann Randall, 24, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 7th at 5:18 a.m.
Erick V. Lopez-Martinez, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 7th at 5:28 p.m.
Konstandinos John Rigas, 48, of West Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest (embezzlement, money laundering, larceny)
On June 7th at 6:15 p.m.
Traycordi Wood, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating after license suspended
On June 8th at 1:55 p.m.
Christopher M. Andrade, 35, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 10th at 12:28 a.m.
Thomas Joseph Bollin, 25, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Lights violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On June 10th at 5:51 a.m.
Reginald E. Winbush, 49, of Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
On June 11th at 1:34 a.m.
Deyondre Dunlap-Scali, 18, of Hyannis was charged with
Fail to identify self to police
Operating without a license
Speeding
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Minor in possession of alcohol
On June 12th at 8:45 p.m.
Vitaly Sergey Holunenko, 32, of Stoughton, MA was charged with
Assault and battery
Vandalizing property
On June 12th at 10:18 p.m.
Aasim Zavier Smith, 28, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Lights violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police.
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On July 8th at 11:31 p.m.
Christopher J. Speck, 33, of Atttleboro, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Threatening to commit a crime
Data furnished by Falmouth Police.